My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Copyrights

Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial
Image credit: Reuters | Dado Ruvic | Illustration
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Oracle Corp. and Alphabet's Google unit failed to settle a long running copyright lawsuit over the Android operating system ahead of a retrial scheduled for May, according to a court docket.

The case involves how much copyright protection should extend to the Java programming language, which Google used to design Android. Oracle is seeking billions in royalties for Google's use of some of the Java language, while Google argues it should be able to use Java without paying a fee.

At trial in San Francisco federal court in 2012, the jury deadlocked on Google's fair use defense. Both companies participated in a court-ordered settlement conference on Friday before a U.S. magistrate in San Jose, California, in an attempt to stave off retrial next month.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and Oracle CEO Safra Catz both attended, but talks were unsuccessful, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal wrote in a brief statement.

"After an earlier run at settling this case failed, the court observed that some cases just need to be tried," Grewal wrote. "This case apparently needs to be tried twice."

Representatives for both companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Editing by Bernard Orr and Matthew Lewis)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Copyrights

Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content

Copyrights

Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial

Copyrights

Copyright on 'Happy Birthday' Song Ruled Invalid