My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Businesses

More Than 13,000 People Are on the Waitlist for This Tiny Pop-up London Restaurant Where You Can Eat Naked

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
More Than 13,000 People Are on the Waitlist for This Tiny Pop-up London Restaurant Where You Can Eat Naked
Image credit: Greg Smith / EyeEm | Getty Images
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

More than 13,000  people have signed up to eat at a pop-up eatery in London set to open in June, and the the wait list keeps growing. The restaurant, called The Bunyadi, will serve grilled meats and vegan alternatives on handmade clay plates with edible cutlery by candlelight. Cell phones are not allowed. It’s all very caveman-like.

The goal of the restaurant is to harken back to pre-modern times, giving overstimulated, overwhelmed citizens of our hyper-technological, fast-paced world a chance to reconnect with their more animalistic roots.

Also, clothing is optional.

The Bunyadi

Yup. You can eat your meat by candlelight in the nude. But you don’t have to. There is a “non-naked” seating section. (How very boring.) But, for the more adventuresome eaters, you can opt to eat naked.

Related: Meet the Man Who's Bringing Automated Fast Food to the Masses

The Bunyadi

“We believe people should get the chance to enjoy and experience a night out without any impurities: no chemicals, no artificial colors, no electricity, no gas, no phone and even no clothes if they wish to,” says Seb Lyall, the founder of Lollipop, in a statement announcing the launch of the pop-up.

“The idea is to experience true liberation,” says Lyall.

Very liberating, indeed! Perhaps a bit odd, too. I am not sure how focused I could be on enjoying my food while watching a stranger across the dining room look at my naked breasts and bum. Dear me!

The Bunyadi

Lollipop is a U.K.-based group that creates experiences. Prior to The Bunyadi, Lollipop opened and operated a pop-up bar called ABQ in an RV where guests mix their own cocktails. The experience was an effort to make guests feel as though they were making meth with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman of the hit television series, Breaking Bad.

Related: Artisanal Craftspeople Are Making Healthy Cheeses With Compelling Histories

The decor of this naked eatery is going to be very au-natural, with bamboo and wicker walls and wood furniture. The desired aesthetic is “Pangea-like.” Pangea, should you have forgotten your grade school history lessons, is the name of the land mass from when all of the continents were one, some 300 million years ago. The good ole’ days.

The Bunyadi

“We have worked very hard to design a space where everything patrons interact with is bare and naked. The use of natural bamboo partitions and candlelight has enabled to us to make the restaurant discreet, whilst adhering to the ethos behind it,” says Lyall. “No doubt, this has been the most challenging project for us yet, which makes us very excited about it.”

Exciting, but not without its risks. One potential customer was worried about splinters. Naturally. The Bunyadi team assured this potential diner on Facebook that customers who chose to eat naked are provided gowns, which you then fold and put on your seat. Changing areas and locker rooms are provided. Also, the eatery will not be serving hot soup, according to The Bunyadi Facebook page. That seems reasonable.

Related: Would You Eat Lab-Grown Beef? This Startup Is Counting on It.

The capacity of the pop-up eatery maxes out at 42. The clothing-optional experience is only open for three months, so there are likely some patrons on the waitlist who will be sorely disappointed.

Fret not, all you Londoners seeking the liberation of eating naked. You can always eat naked on your couch at home. Less risk of splinters that way, too!

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Keto, Plant-Based or Gluten-Free? Supermarket Chain Introduces Shelf Label System to Make It Easier to Shop by Dietary Restrictions.

Food Businesses

How Food and Beverage Brands Can Stand Out to Retail Buyers

Food Businesses

Doing Right by the Animals Used in Food Products Is a Costly But Worthy Business Investment