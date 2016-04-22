The FBI Paid More Than $1 Million to Hack Phone

April 22, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Settled. Uber to pay $100 million in class-action lawsuit. The company can keep its drivers as independent contractors.

Super sized. McDonald's is testing a super Big Mac.

Paid. To hack the San Bernadino phone, the FBI paid more than $1 million.

Planned. GE opens a 3-D manufacturing facility in Pittsburgh.

Ordered. Tesla received more than 400,000 orders for its latest model.