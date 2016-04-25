My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Funding

Google Glass-Based Startup Raises $17 Million in Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Glass-Based Startup Raises $17 Million in Funding
Image credit: Boston Globe | Getty Images
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Augmedix Inc., a startup that uses Alphabet Inc.'s Google Glass to provide documentation services to doctors and other healthcare workers, said on Monday it had closed a $17 million funding round led by investment firm Redmile Group.

Augmedix's employees transcribe doctors' notes and update patients' electronic medical record through Google Glass.

The San Francisco company, which has raised $40 million so far, also said it had received investments from five U.S. healthcare networks, including Sutter Health and Dignity Health, which together have more than 100,000 healthcare workers.

Augmedix, with 400 employees, said it serves doctors in nearly all 50 U.S. states.

Funds raised will be used to build up the service to serve more health systems and private clinics, the company said.

Augmedix is one of 10 partners authorized by Alphabet to deliver enterprise services through Google Glass.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

How These Minority Founders Got Tech Execs to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Funding

5 Ways to Start a Business with Cheap or Free Money

Funding

3 Tips for Securing Funding From the Co-Founder of the All-New Premier Lacrosse League