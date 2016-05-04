Etsy

Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It
Image credit: Spencer Platt | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Etsy is finally profitable.

The crafty online marketplace posted its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, and reported its first quarterly profit since going public in April 2015.

The market loved it: Its stock soared as much a 12 percent in after-hours trading.

big etsy stock after hours trading jump q1 2016 report resultsGoogle

 

Here are the key numbers:

  • Revenues of $81.8 million (vs. analyst expectations of $75.2 million, according to Bloomberg), up 39.8 percent year-on-year.
  • Active sellers jumped from 1.4 million to 1.6 million in Q1 year-on-year.
  • Active buyers also leapt YoY -- from 20.8 million to 25 million.
  • Etsy turned $1.2 million in profit for the quarter, compared to a $36.6 million loss this time last year (analysts had expected another loss-making quarter).

All in all, it's good news for the company. But to keep things in perspective: Its stock is currently at £9.48 in after-hours trading -- well below its $16 IPO price last year.

In a statement, CEO Chad Dickerson said: "Our financial results in the first quarter were driven by our strong execution. We supported 1.6 million active sellers and 25.0 million active buyers, who together generated nearly $630 million in GMS. The second quarter is also off to an exciting start with the launch of our newest high-impact seller service, Pattern by Etsy, and a host of other products and seller tools that we believe will build long-term value for our community. We are as committed as ever to our vision of reimagining commerce and are looking forward to a productive year."

While the market has reacted positively, the reaction from analysts has been mixed. Morgan Stanley has raised its price target for Etsy stock from $8.50 to $9; likewise Wedbsh raised its target from $9 to $10.

But Roth Capital Partners takes a more pessimistic view in an analyst note, reiterating its sell rating, writing: "Despite the beat, it left FY16 sales growth guidance unchanged, leading us to believe it’s either being conservative or growth will slow as the year progresses. We still remain concerned its business is deriving the bulk of growth from seller services while marketplace growth continues to decelerate."

You can check out Etsy's full Q1 2016 earnings here.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Etsy

Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It

Etsy

Etsy's New Web Service Is Its Answer to Wordpress and Squarespace

Etsy

New Feature Enables Etsy Sellers to Shoot and Edit Product Videos From Smartphones