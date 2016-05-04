Ready to Launch

Increase Sales Using Social Media in 3 Steps

Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur and Comcast recently organized an interactive webinar event addressing how to use social media to increase sales. Watch the recording and learn how to go beyond the likes, comments and shares with your social media strategy using a three-step marketing and sales campaign. Experts Kim Walsh-Phillips and Kelly LeMay have detailed a systematic approach for turning cold traffic into your best buyers.

View the recording to learn how to: 

  • Use social media as an entry point into your sales process 
  • Build trust by offering insightful, relevant content that drives sales 
  • Target your ideal customer with social media advertising 
  • Create an opt-in process to generate leads for your business 
  • Convert those leads to sales with an irresistible offer 

See the recorded presentation and start converting more followers into paying customers. The event was organized by Entrepreneur and Comcast Business. 

Panelists:

Kim Walsh-Phillips is CEO of Elite Digital Group, a direct-response social media agency responsible for over a billion dollars generated online. She's the author of the "No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing," with Dan Kennedy, is behind the daily podcast, “Facebook Sales Strategies” on iTunes and writes for Entrepreneur magazine, Business Insider and Digital Marketer. She’s also a mompreneur who relies heavily on coffee, laughter and prayer. 

Kelly Lemay is COO of the same firm, Elite Digital Group, and a contributing author of "No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing." She has a passion for boundless creativity, impressive ROI, fresh design, iced coffee, split testing and ChapStick. 

Moderator:

Jill Schiefelbein is the owner of The Dynamic Communicator™. She successfully creates and executes communication and education strategies that help people and companies increase sales, retain existing customers, and build consumer efficacy.

Click here to view the recording.

