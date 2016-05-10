Branding

Budweiser Wants You to Grab a Six Pack of 'America'

Image credit: Anheiser-Busch
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Anheiser-Busch announced its plan to replace "Budweiser" with "America" on 12 oz. bottles and cans this summer. Starting May 23rd, the brews will not only be relabelled but will also include phrases from the Pledge of Allegiance and lyrics from “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” 

In a statement, Budweiser Vice President Ricardo Marques explained the company's idea. "“We are embarking on what should be the most patriotic summer that this generation has ever seen, with Copa America Centenario being held on U.S. soil for the first time, Team USA competing at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games...Budweiser has always strived to embody America in a bottle, and we’re honored to salute this great nation where our beer has been passionately brewed for the past 140 years.”

The campaign will continue through the presidential election in November, which makes sense. We're all going to need a drink when that's finally over.

 

