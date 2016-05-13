Start Up Your Day

Release Rumors Swirl for Apple's iCar -- Startup Your Day Roundup

Release Rumors Swirl for Apple's iCar -- Startup Your Day Roundup
Image credit: TungCheung | Shutterstock.com
1 min read
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Mixing it up. McDonald’s is considering using fresh rather than frozen beef.

Do it yourself. Wendy’s customers should expect to see more self-order kiosks this year as wages increase.  

Melodic munchies. A burger King in San Francisco is blasting classical music for an unexpected reason: to keep loiterers away.

Revving up. An increased R&D budget and other signs point to something big on the horizon for Apple, possibly an iCar.

A sense of direction. Google is working on a new project featuring 3-D building interiors.

In real time. Twitter and periscope are creating a real-time live stream scanning algorithm.

Caught in the act. Leaked documents have confirmed Facebook editors were told to handle news feed and selections.

The new resume. This college student figured out how to use snapchat to find an internship.

Released. Google released Parsey McParseface -- open source code that could be transformative.

Almost perfect. Disney has a new robot that’s so precise it can thread a needle.

