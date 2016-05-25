10 Fashion, Design & Retail Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Be inspired by this year's Brilliant 100 companies pushing the envelope in fashion, retail and design.

1. To fix fit in swimwear shopping, Bikyni surveyed more than 5,000 women about things mass retailers often overlook.

2. Campaign sells assembled furniture that’s better quality than you’re used to -- and crash tested to withstand delivery traumas.

3. Mansur Gavriel’s timeless handbags are coveted by every fashion fan who doesn’t want to be a slave to trends. After winning 2015’s CFDA Swarovski Award for accessory design, the brand expanded into footwear.

4. The New Stand -- a fancy underground bodega in New York City’s Union Square -- makes on-the-go look good, selling modern must-haves like delicious granola bars, Google Cardboard and fancy condoms.

5. The Black Tux is here to save your wedding pictures. The tuxedo rental company has no ill-fitting penguin suits; its sleek, customizable styles start at just $95.

6. Created by former mass-fashion designers, Cienne sources quality materials from artisans around the globe to produce New York-made minimalist clothing.

7. Feetz, a 3-D-printed-shoe company, recently launched its first make-your-feet-happy product, distributing a limited number of custom-printed shoes to customers. A wide rollout is planned for this year.

8. Stone Fox Bride is the anti-Kleinfeld for the anti-bride, and this spring it partnered with plus-size fashion company Eloquii to offer its cool-girl designs in sizes 14 to 24.

9. Online design publication Sight Unseen has grown into a foolproof taste-making machine. Brands highlighted on the site -- or showcased in the offline design fair Sight Unseen Offsite -- are virtually guaranteed success.

10. U.S. Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad founded Louella to bring chic, vibrant clothing to the modest fashion industry and women like her who wear hijabs daily.

