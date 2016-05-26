Technology Innovation

Microsoft and Facebook Partner to Build Transatlantic Subsea Cable

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft and Facebook Partner to Build Transatlantic Subsea Cable
Image credit: Reuters | Mike Segar | Files
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. have agreed to jointly build a subsea cable across the Atlantic Ocean to meet growing demand for high-speed cloud and online services. 

The construction of the new "MAREA" cable will begin in August and it is expected to be completed in October 2017, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The 6,600 kilometer cable, the first to connect the United States with southern Europe, will be operated and managed by Telefonica SA's telecoms infrastructure unit Telxius. 

The cable is initially designed to carry 160 terabits of data per second, the companies said.

The move comes nearly two years after Google Inc., which is now Alphabet Inc., agreed with five Asian companies to invest about $300 million to develop and operate a trans-Pacific cable network connecting the United States to Japan. 

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology Innovation

Are Your Technology Decisions Helping or Hurting Your Employees?

Technology Innovation

Don't Try to Be 'Disruptive.' To Really Have an Impact, You Need to Reverse Engineer the Future.

Technology Innovation

Here's Why Diverse Companies Are Better at Innovating Than Homogenous Companies