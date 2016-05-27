Streaming

Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around
Image credit: Cornetto
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Cheaters are dirtbags. Just when you thought you had something special together, they slip between the sheets and do it without you. Then they lie about it to your face.

Listen bae, it is what you think. He has eyes for the ladies of Game of Thrones and he’s binge-watching them without you. Again.

How dare your one and only stream without you? If you want to make your love last more than one season, there’s just one thing to do: Put a ring on it, and fast. Take it to the next level with a streaming commitment ring, like the British ice cream company Cornetto dreamed up in its latest cheeky YouTube clip, an ad for its new (and mostly empty) website, seriescommitment.com.

Related: Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters

If only you could put a Cornetto ring on it. Too bad the streaming adultery-stoppers are reportedly still only in concept mode, though Fast Company reports that Cornetto is scheming to get into bed with a bunch of video streaming apps.

As the ad says, streaming cheating is “the worst kind of cheating.” Obviously, though maybe not as gross as re-watching a show with your partner and faking your reactions. That’s just uncalled for.

The clever concept involves a pair of shiny black NFC chip-equipped rings. They’re “linked to a video streaming platform that can only be activated when the rings are together.” When the rings -- and you and your everything -- are apart, the shows you share won’t play.  

Ah, couples streaming, as it should be. Together, whipped and stalker-level. A more committed way to Netflix and chill. Well, you know what we mean.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Hulu Dominate Streaming, for Now

Streaming

WarnerMedia's HBO Max Launches in 2020, and It's Bringing 'Friends'

Streaming

Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You