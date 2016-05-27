Cheater Beater: This Ring Will Stop Your Binge-Watching Partner From Netflixing Around

May 27, 2016 2 min read

Cheaters are dirtbags. Just when you thought you had something special together, they slip between the sheets and do it without you. Then they lie about it to your face.

Listen bae, it is what you think. He has eyes for the ladies of Game of Thrones and he’s binge-watching them without you. Again.

How dare your one and only stream without you? If you want to make your love last more than one season, there’s just one thing to do: Put a ring on it, and fast. Take it to the next level with a streaming commitment ring, like the British ice cream company Cornetto dreamed up in its latest cheeky YouTube clip, an ad for its new (and mostly empty) website, seriescommitment.com.

If only you could put a Cornetto ring on it. Too bad the streaming adultery-stoppers are reportedly still only in concept mode, though Fast Company reports that Cornetto is scheming to get into bed with a bunch of video streaming apps.

As the ad says, streaming cheating is “the worst kind of cheating.” Obviously, though maybe not as gross as re-watching a show with your partner and faking your reactions. That’s just uncalled for.

The clever concept involves a pair of shiny black NFC chip-equipped rings. They’re “linked to a video streaming platform that can only be activated when the rings are together.” When the rings -- and you and your everything -- are apart, the shows you share won’t play.

Ah, couples streaming, as it should be. Together, whipped and stalker-level. A more committed way to Netflix and chill. Well, you know what we mean.