Work-Life Balance

Is Being a Workaholic a Symptom of Anxiety or Depression?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Being a Workaholic a Symptom of Anxiety or Depression?
Image credit: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Dedication to your work is important, especially when you're launching a business, but according to a new study, an inclination to be on call or in the office 24/7 could actually be a symptom of a larger mental health issue.

Researchers from Norway's University of Bergen, Yale and Nottingham Trent University surveyed 16,426 Norwegian workers to explore a possible connection between workaholism and psychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression. The study ultimately found that the workaholics in the bunch were more likely to meet the criteria for the disorders than their non-workaholic counterparts.

Related: The Secret to Increased Productivity: Taking Time Off

For example, 33.8 percent of workaholics met the criteria for anxiety compared to 12.7 percent of non-workaholics; 32.7 percent met the criteria for ADHD, while 12.7 percent of non-workaholics did the same; 25.6 percent of workaholics met OCD criteria to the 8.7 of non-workaholics; and 8.9 percent of workaholics met depression criteria compared to 2.6 percent of non-workaholics.

That workaholic distinction was assessed in part by the seven point Bergen Work Addiction Scale that was developed in 2012 by the study's lead author, Dr. Cecilie Schou Andreassen.

Related: How the Founders of These 10 Fast-Growing Companies Unwind and Chill Out

The survey participants were asked to respond on a scale from one to five, "Never," "Rarely," "Sometimes," "Often" and "Always" to statements such as, "You think of how you can free up more time to work," "You have been told by others to cut down on work without listening to them" and "You become stressed if you are prohibited from working." Scoring four or five on four or more of the queries put individuals in the workaholic group.

Though the study's results were self-reported and were for just one country, in a statement from the University, Schou Andreassen said, "taking work to the extreme may be a sign of deeper psychological or emotional issues. In wait for more research, physicians should not take for granted that a seemingly successful workaholic does not have ADHD-related or other clinical features. Their considerations affect both the identification and treatment of these disorders."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance Is Essential for Entrepreneurs

Work-Life Balance

10 Myths About Work-Life Balance and What to Do Instead

Work-Life Balance

What Marriage Has Taught Me About Work-Life Balance