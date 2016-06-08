This Franchise Understands We All Have Those Impulse, Last-Minute Needs

June 8, 2016 1 min read

If you fancy a quick snack every now and then or refer a good old newspaper in the morning, you may have turned to Gateway Newstands for these needs.

Michael Aychental and David Goldman founded the company in 1983 and began franchising in the same year. Still family owned and operated, the Canadian-based franchise operates in kiosks, stores and office buildings offering snacks, drinks, candy, cards, tobacco, lottery tickets, magazines, books and other items.

Today, Gateways has more than 300 stores in North America, with locations including Toronto, New York City and Chicago.

It is also ranked as No. 118 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.