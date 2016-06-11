These 3 Qualities Can Improve Sales Results

June 11, 2016 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



The desire to improve results is alive for most people. It’s the only way in which we and our business grow. The three qualities listed below may sound simple enough, but the implications and detail are what will make the difference.

To be brief, the three qualities to be given serious consideration are:

Flexibility Insightfulness Patience

Flexibility

By demonstrating an easy-to-work-with nature, you provide a very compelling reason for people to buy from you. Even on initial conversations, it becomes evident whether the investment of time and money with you will add value to what is already in place.

Insightfulness

Businesspeople who smile as they speak, and who are inquisitive to learn more about their prospect client, reflect the easy to work with model. This is particularly true for those who admit they do not understand a term used, and ask for clarification. Integrity speaks loud and clear.

Dealing with Roadblocks

In most cases however, business is not straight forward. Detours occur. It is up to each of us to find where the fork in the road occurred and how to best deal with the detour or delay. These detours are easier to deal with when you encourage the person on the other side of the table to also smile while finding the right solution.

Improved results begin with flexibility and patience that sharpen insight and larger sales

Examples

Meetings are frequently in need of being postponed with the reason that “life happens”. The best route is to kindly agree, and quickly find another day and time.

Likewise, expect others to operate similarly. Unfortunately, not everyone operates with flexibility. Do not allow others to make you feel guilty. The only thing to be felt in this regard is that this was the wrong person with whom to spend time. Be grateful that the agreed upon date fell apart.

Flexibility is the foundation for easy negotiation and building of sales. When we are willing to embrace flexibility, our listening skills sharpen and negotiation is no longer feared. Our reward becomes that the sales process appears to have been simplified.

Patience

How would you rate yourself on the patience scale?

To find success, it’s necessary to delve into many aspects of the one thing you are trying to accomplish. Merely trying to distinguish yourself in a crowded field requires introspection and education. And then comes the fun of experimenting with trial and error.

Sales Tips:

Review all of your habits involved with responding to special requests and critique. Adjust your responses as necessary, today. Advise employees of improved approaches. Train those you employ on relaxed methods of conversation and negotiation. Determine ahead where issues may reside to avoid problems. Prior to offering a solution, ask the other party how they see a fix. Find agreement with the suggested fix. Patience in business encourages sales. Flexibility and patience will allow you and your brand to stand out. Sales and negotiation will soon appear to be a natural flow of events.

These insights will lead you to the Smooth Sale!