China

Alibaba Expects to Nearly Double Transactions Volume to More Than $900 Billion by 2020

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Alibaba Expects to Nearly Double Transactions Volume to More Than $900 Billion by 2020
Image credit: Reuters | Aly Song | File Photo
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said on Tuesday it expects to nearly double its transaction volumes by 2020, signalling it still expects rampant growth as Executive Chairman Jack Ma pledged to intensify a crackdown on fake goods.

At an investor conference at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Alibaba said it expects to record 6 trillion yuan ($912 billion) in gross merchandise volume in fiscal 2020, nearly double 3.09 trillion yuan in fiscal 2016.

Echoing that growth, Ma said Alibaba expects to have 2 billion consumers on its books by 2036, up from 423 million active buyers in 2016.

Addressing concerns about the company's efforts to remove counterfeit products from its online platforms, Ma said Alibaba will do "anything to stop the fake products." The company has been dogged for years by accusations that its shopping platforms were conduits for counterfeiters.

"I promise you guys that counterfeits, fake products, and intellectual property theft -- we are more and more confident than ever that we can solve the problem," Ma said.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee in Hong Kong; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

China

China Blocks Microsoft's Bing, Despite Offering Censored Search

China

5 Steps You Should Take to Maximize Your IP in China

China

3 Tactics Entrepreneurs Can Use for Startup Success in China