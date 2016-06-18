Father's Day

Father's Day Gifts by the Numbers (Infographic)

Image credit: Jamie Grill | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The love we feel for our fathers is universal, but everyone says “Happy Father’s Day” in their own way. Each family has its own tradition for the third Sunday in June, and every son and daughter has a different idea about what gifts Dad might enjoy.

While 25 percent of dads identify themselves as outdoor adventurers, another 24 percent label themselves as modern and fashionable gadget lovers. Perhaps that’s why special outings and clothing are among the top four categories people look to for Father’s Day presents, along with gift cards and electronics, according to research by digital commerce firm SUMO Heavy.

As Dad taught us, money doesn’t go on trees. He might be pleased to learn that American consumers collectively spend $13 billion for the holiday, at an average of $116 per shopper -- which is far less than what they spend for Mother’s Day.

Learn more about which are the most popular Father’s Day gadgets -- and which two gifts most dads would rather not receive -- from the infographic below. See how your spending and presents stack up, then go give your dad a hug.

Click to Enlarge+
Father's Day (Infographic)

