Millionaire Gary Vaynerchuk Shares His Secrets on Personal Branding

Image credit: Shutterstock
When Gary Vaynerchuk speaks about branding, everyone perks up and listens. And for good reason.

Vaynerchuk makes it his business to build businesses -- thriving, multi-million dollar companies. In his early days, Vaynerchuk grew his family wine business from a $3 million to $60 million business in just five years. His digital agency VaynerMedia represents brands such as Pepsi-Co, General Electric, and Anheuser-Busch. He’s an angel investor and venture capitalist, plus a three-time New York Times bestselling author and a prolific public speaker. Vaynerchuk is a success story and an inspiration, and that’s why people want to hear what he has to say about entrepreneurship, marketing and branding.

Vaynerchuk has recently condensed his real-world knowledge into a course offered by Udemy called “Building a Personal Brand.” For aspiring thought leaders who want to escape the nine-to-five, the course helps define your passions and strengths, giving you a blueprint for establishing yourself as a brand in your specific interests.

According to Vaynerchuk, building a brand is a tough road to travel. But if you bring the grit and passion, he’ll bring the framework and motivation in this two-hour course, complete with practice exercises to help you make a name for yourself.

Vaynerchuk’s students walk away from his course knowing these five key ideas:

  • How to uncover your strengths and go all in
  • How to tell your story in a captivating way
  • Understanding platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more
  • Engaging with your audience
  • Building brand awareness

If you’re interested in escaping the nine-to-five, this course might be a good place to get started.

Udemy offers even more for entrepreneurs. Start your next course in coding, social media marketing, or business motivation today.

