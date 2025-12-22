Meet the Company With a Leg Up in the $9 Trillion Flying Car Market

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

After more than a century, flying cars are finally transitioning from promise to reality, creating an industry preparing for liftoff.

Consider this. Today, the global market for urban air mobility is worth $4.5 billion. But by 2040, it is projected by analysts to reach $1 trillion. By 2050, it could potentially reach $9 trillion. That’s a 199,900% increase in 25 years.

To put that in perspective, that would make it nearly 3X more valuable than the current global automotive market.

Why so optimistic? Because the conditions making flying cars possible are finally falling into place.

Cities are choking with gridlocked traffic, and as urban populations rise, road capacity can’t scale forever. Battery tech is advancing and becoming more affordable. Regulators are opening doors to technology like electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts.

So with an opportunity this big, it’s no surprise major players are getting involved. Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Honda, and Hyundai are investing into fleets of autonomous or piloted air taxis, competing for city contracts and commercial flight networks.

But one company is quietly building for a segment with serious untapped potential: personal flight for everyday people.

After all, the average person spends up to 9 days’ worth of time stuck in a car commuting. And 4,000+ investors believe in the vision of a company called Doroni to solve this.

What sets Doroni apart? Their H1-X aircraft is designed for everyday life.

It’s an eVTOL built to fit in a two-car garage and take off from the driveway. It plugs in like an EV and recharges in as little as 25 minutes. It comes with an AI assistant with flight planning and in-air awareness. It operates using intuitive joystick controls and requires just 25 hours of training to pilot.

No wonder 600+ people reserved one already, representing $175M+ in potential revenue. And with major product development milestones around the corner, the appeal to investors is clear.

Now, as Doroni plans to open up flight to everyone, they’re giving you the opportunity to help power their charge to capture this massive opportunity as an early-stage investor.

Tailwinds creating a perfect storm

After eight years of research and development, Doroni has officially completed the full-scale showroom model prototype of its H1-X personal eVTOL aircraft. It is set to be unveiled at the company’s “Soul of the Sky” event in early 2026.

This prototype now joins a list of milestones that includes more than 70 successful test flights, the latest major step from concept to reality. But it’s more than the company’s progress proving advantageous. Recent federal changes provide even more wind in Doroni’s sails.

The FAA just finalized its long-awaited MOSAIC rule, modernizing outdated certification barriers and opening a new regulatory pathway for electric aircraft like the H1-X. This ruling means:

Pilot training can be completed in as little as 25 hours (vs. a full license)

Personal-use eVTOLs like Doroni’s can be certified under the Light Sport Aircraft category

Barriers to production and adoption are now significantly reduced

The result: a rare alignment of technical breakthrough and policy reform, right as the market for personal aviation takes shape. And with deliveries targeted for 2028, and a projected $1.4B in annual revenue by 2032, the timing for investors couldn’t be better.

A new opportunity to invest

Doroni has already welcomed more than 4,000 retail investors who believe in and are helping power this charge.

With the unveiling of their showroom prototype just ahead

Even better, the earliest investors can receive up to 30% bonus stock and earn exclusives like an invitation to the H1-X’s unveiling.

But this offer won’t last forever. To access these bonuses, you must invest by January 4.

To learn more about Doroni, their roadmap for growth, or the investment opportunity, head to their website by clicking here.

