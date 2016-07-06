Start Up Your Day

Comcast Will Let Netflix Onto Its Set-Top Box -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Comcast Will Let Netflix Onto Its Set-Top Box -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
2 min read
About time. Netflix and Comcast have resolved their five-year rivalry in a deal to put Netflix on Comcast boxes -- specifically, on Comcast's X1 platform.

"Not material." Elon Musk got defensive about how Tesla handled knowledge of the death of a man who was killed using the autopilot feature in one of its vehicles, arguing that the incident should have no bearing on the company's worth.

What are those? Google has purchased Moodstocks, a startup that helps smartphones detect and identify physical objects.

Unofficial sponsors. Small businesses and companies who are not official Olympic sponsors will be able to advertise during the Rio Olympics, thanks to new marketing rules.

I can’t hear you. Bose has finally released wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Can you hear me now? Verizon is upping its plan prices but rolling out more data for customers.

Gather 'round. Microsoft has launched Skype Meetings, a free web browser tool that allows small businesses to conduct video conferences with screen sharing.

On its way. A prominent food-delivery startup in Europe, Just Eat, will begin sending autonomous robots to deliver takeout orders.

 

