U.S. Agency Warns of Security Bug in Symantec's Antivirus Software
1 min readThis story originally appeared on Reuters
A U.S. federal agency issued a security alert over a vulnerability in Symantec Corp.'s anti-virus software that allows attackers to remotely control affected computers.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) said in an alert issued to the security industry on Tuesday that it was a "very serious event."
The agency also advised customers to update their anti-virus software using two patches issued by Symantec.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)