U.S. Agency Warns of Security Bug in Symantec's Antivirus Software

Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A U.S. federal agency issued a security alert over a vulnerability in Symantec Corp.'s anti-virus software that allows attackers to remotely control affected computers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) said in an alert issued to the security industry on Tuesday that it was a "very serious event."

The agency also advised customers to update their anti-virus software using two patches issued by Symantec. 

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

