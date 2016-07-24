Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Planning is Finally Demystified (Infographic)

Image credit: Andrew Brookes | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Vice Chairman, DHR International
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite a 64 percent increase in Internet security breaches last year, only 25 percent of U.S. organizations are prepared to defend against a cyber attack. If you think that is chilling, consider that only 37 percent of boards have a cyber threat response plan in place and 58 percent are not actively preparing for a potential breach.

DHR International has put together an infographic that outlines four easy tactics you can implement to improve your company’s information security, three critical steps to take after a data breach and examples of major companies that suffered at the hands of Internet hackers.

DHR International Demystifying Cyber Security

