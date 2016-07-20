Emoji

NY Hospitals Are Using Emoji to Educate Teens About Sexual Health

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NY Hospitals Are Using Emoji to Educate Teens About Sexual Health
Image credit: AkilinaWinner | Getty Images
2 min read

We all know how hard it can be to get through to teens, especially when it comes to as touchy a subject as “the birds and the bees.” That’s why public hospitals in New York are pioneering a way to alleviate the awkwardness and communicate with kids in a language they know well: emoji.

Image credit: NYC Health & Hospitals

As part of a new NYC Health & Hospitals campaign to educate young people on sexual health and encourage them to take advantage of local resources, messages containing various emoji and the text, “Need to talk to someone about ‘it’?” are beginning to appear in teens’ Facebook and Instagram feeds. The eggplant and peach emoji are part of the campaign, as well as birds, bees and a monkey with its hands over its face.

The motive behind the ads is not only to educate teens about sex, but also to make them aware of the confidential care options -- from sexually transmitted disease testing to emergency contraceptives -- that the city provides at its 20 YouthHealth centers across the five boroughs. Clicking on one of the messages leads teens to the Health & Hospitals website, which provides information as well as a map with each YouthHealth center location labeled.

“We’re taking away all of the excuses for adolescents not to enroll in health care,” Dr. Warren Seigel, chairman of the department of pediatrics and director of adolescent medicine at Coney Island Hospital, told The New York Times.

But before you roll your eyes and dismiss the hospital system’s effort as an age-old attempt to jump the generation gap, think again. The campaign’s design goes beyond embarrassingly co-opted slang and taps into the universality of emoji. By conducting focus groups with teenagers, Health & Hospitals found that using emoji would be the best way to communicate about sexual health with young people, according to the Times.

The campaign launched Monday and will appear in teenagers’ Facebook and Instagram feeds throughout the Greater NYC Area.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Emoji

Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'

Emoji

The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Emoji

Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business