9 Yoga Poses You Can Do At Your Desk Without Looking Really Weird (Infographic)

July 30, 2016 1 min read

If you’re a yogi or yogini, you know the benefits of yoga on the body -- it can help make you happier and improve flexibility and focus -- but sometimes co-workers don’t exactly appreciate your mid-day yoga routine (this is no Ashrama).

Don’t settle for inactivity. Research by the Lancet estimates that inactivity costs the world around $67.5 billion a year.

Luckily, you can avoid inactivity while in the office. JFK Blog has compiled yoga poses that you can do at your desk without getting weird stares from the cubicle next door. Check them out in the Infographic below.