This Founder Plans to Stop the Decline of Women in Tech

August 12, 2016 1 min read

At this year's Propeller Fest, one of the northeast's largest tech and entrepreneurship meetups, Telisa Daughtry was one of 10 final contestants chosen for her business pitch to Entrepreneur.com editors in the "Pitch the Editor" competition.

Daughtry's company, Fly Technista, is an online community that helps girls and women gain access to education, resources and career opportunities in technology.

In response to the decline of women in technology, Daughtry -- a developer of 18 years -- hopes to get more women into the industry through Fly Technista, which offers a centralized platform for information.

Play the video above to watch Daughtry's pitch to Online Editorial Director Dan Bova and hear more about the innovative platform.