Politics

Clinton Proposes Standard Tax Deduction for Small Businesses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Clinton Proposes Standard Tax Deduction for Small Businesses
Image credit: Joseph Sohm | Shutterstock
Hilary Clinton
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign released additional details on Tuesday about how she would support U.S. small businesses if elected, including establishing a standard tax deduction that has previously only been available to individuals.

A standard tax deduction would allow small business owners to easily obtain tax relief without filing additional forms that document equipment and transportation costs, Clinton's campaign said.

Clinton would also expand healthcare tax credits in the Affordable Care Act for small businesses that employ up to 50 workers and create new federal incentives for local and state governments to streamline the business licensing process, according to background provided by her campaign.

Since launching her campaign in April 2015, Clinton has said she wants to be the "small business president" if she wins the Nov. 8 election against businessman Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

The proposals announced by Clinton's campaign on Tuesday fill in details on how the Democratic nominee would fulfill promises to improve access to financing and minimize regulatory burdens that make it difficult to start small businesses.

"Way too many dreams die in the parking lots of banks," Clinton said during her Democratic National Convention speech last month on the hoops potential entrepreneurs must jump through to obtain financing.

"In America, if you can dream it, you should be able to build it," Clinton added when accepting the nomination.

Clinton's campaign said she also wants to guarantee that small businesses with questions about U.S. government regulations receive an answer within 24 hours.

Clinton's running mate, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, will discuss the new proposals during a Tuesday roundtable with small business owners in Colorado, a battleground state. Clinton plans to hold a Tuesday afternoon conference call for small business owners.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Andrew Hay)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Politics

What Entrepreneurs Should Know About Trump's Supreme Court Pick, Brett Kavanaugh

Politics

The International Entrepreneur Rule Wasn't Perfect, but the Trump Administration Killing It Sends the Wrong Message, Experts Say

Politics

How to (Still) Find Great Talent During These Times of Political Turmoil