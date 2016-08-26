Being Perpetually Busy Is a Kind of Laziness, Tim Ferriss Says

Being over-scheduled and over-committed is a part of the culture of entrepreneurship.

However, being perpetually busy is akin to being sloppy with your time and is ultimately a form of laziness, says Tim Ferriss, entrepreneur and author of the best-selling productivity book The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich.

"The default mode of type-A entrepreneurs is to do more -- whatever it happens to be, do more," Ferriss tells CNBC. "If I have a problem, do more. If I am feeling stressed out, do more."

And while it might seem logical to increase output, "indiscriminate activity is a form of laziness," he says.