Lowe's Introduces LoweBot, a New Autonomous In-Store Robot

The LoweBot is the younger sibling of the OSHBot, an earlier version which Lowe's tested in Orchard Supply Hardware stores over the past two years. The most surprising query OSHBot had to deal with? "Where are the restrooms?" said Nel.

The LoweBot is not a fancy looking device with a lot of bells and whistles. Its role is to find solutions to consumers' most basic problems, said Nel.

"The LoweBot solves and serves our common cold problems," he said. "When I walk into a store and I want to know where something is I want to know right then -- I don't want to have to download an app -- a robot can really help with that."

The LoweBot also scans shelves using computer vision to send up-to-date information to store associates, even while it is showing people around the store. Inventory tracking may seem mundane and boring, but is incredibly important to a retailer, said Nel.

It never calls out sick and doesn't need to take coffee breaks. That said, the goal is to augment the work of store associates and free them up to work on advising customers on products and delivering a more personalized service overall, not replace them, said Nel. For example, the LoweBot can serve as a translator, since it is impossible to find store workers who understand every customer, he said.

Could the LoweBot one day eliminate jobs? "Most definitely not -- my phone doesn't make me obsolete," said Nel.

"Having had this in stores for two years, I was shocked at how fast customers and store associates got used to it," he said.