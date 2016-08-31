Alphabet

Alphabet's Nest Said to Face Restructuring Months After Co-Founder's Departure

Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Alphabet's Nest Said to Face Restructuring Months After Co-Founder's Departure
Image credit: Getty Images
Nest thermostat is being adjusted in a home in Provo, Utah.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Alphabet's pressured internet-of-things company Nest will undergo a reorganization, Fortune reported on Tuesday.

Nest Labs, which makes smart thermostats and smoke detectors, will see its platform developers become part of Google's internet-of-things team, in a unified division headed by Hiroshi Lockheimer, Fortune reported. It comes after Google's May unveiling of Google Home, a voice-activated connected home device, similar to Amazon Echo, expected to launch sometime this year.

Nest, acquired in 2014, and Alphabet have both come under scrutiny over the past year amid uncertainty surrounding businesses outside Google's core.

Nest co-founder Tony Fadell left Nest earlier this summer, the latest in a stream of workers to reportedly leave the company as it failed to make inroads in new products. Meanwhile, Google's so-called "moonshot factory" may also have trouble shipping products, sources told Recode in an article published this week.

Absorbing Nest developers under Google's payroll could improve Nest's financial situation dramatically, Fortune reported.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Alphabet

Alphabet Sells Boston Dynamics to Softbank

Alphabet

Alphabet's Unit Discloses Snapchat Investment

Alphabet

Alphabet's Eric Schmidt: Entrepreneurs Risk It All to Change the World for the Better