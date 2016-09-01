Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Explosion
As reported earlier today, an explosion destroyed one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets at Cape Canaveral in Florida. The blast was said to have shook buildings miles away, and the repercussions reached Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg all the way in Africa. The Falcon 9 was carrying a Facebook satellite designed to bring internet connectivity to many areas of the continent Zuckerberg is visiting. Here's what the CEO posted following the explosion.
