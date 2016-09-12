Ready to Launch

From Clicks to Customers: 5 Ways to Improve Website Sales

Image credit: Getty Images
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you’re selling a product or service, your website is an important revenue-driving tool for your business. Design it with conversion in mind using ideas from the final event in the Biz Tech Webinar Series organized by Entrepreneur and Comcast Business. Watch the recorded webinar here and learn how to optimize your website to increase sales, use neuroscience principles to drive actions by visitors, and provide a better web experience for customers. 

View the recording and learn how to: 
•  Enhance your website with strategic changes that sell more products and services 
•  Create social proof, urgency and anchor pricing to increase action 
•  Format your website for an optimal user experience to increase conversion 
•  Write copy, choose images and execute pricing strategies to drive more sales 

Meet the Experts:

Andy Crestodina, Co-Founder of Orbit Media 

Andy is a co-founder and the strategic director of Orbit Media, an award-winning 38-person web design company in Chicago. Over the past 15 years, he has provided web strategy and advice to more than a thousand businesses. As a top-rated speaker at national conferences and as a writer for many of the biggest blogs, Andy has dedicated himself to the teaching of marketing. He has written hundreds of articles on content strategy, search engine optimization, social media and analytics.

Andy has been named Forbes Top 10 Online Marketing Experts to Watch in 2015 and Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 50 Marketing Influencer in 2016. He is a Mentor at 1871, the #1 incubator in the US and an Adjunct Professor of Digital Marketing at Loyola University. He is also the author of Content Chemistry: The Illustrated Handbook for Content Marketing.

Dalip Jaggi, Principal at Devise Interactive 

Dalip is both the principal and founder of Devise Interactive, a brand and digital agency that engages audiences with creative designs and innovative technologies. He is also the founder of EvaDrop and Fraxtion, two startups bringing cutting-edge technology to the market, and founded the hosting company Hostannual. Dalip’s interest in philanthropy has led him to serve as the co-executive chair at Forge54, a nonprofit organization.

Moderator:

Jill Schiefelbein, Owner of The Dynamic Communicator®

Jill (@dynamicjill) creates and executes communication and education strategies that help businesses increase sales, retain existing customers, and build consumer efficacy. Her book, Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Manage, and Lead Your Business, will be available in April 2017.

Click here to view the recording >>

