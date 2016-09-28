Content Marketing

Content Marketing Takes Time, But Can Add Huge Value

Done right, content marketing will pull in customers for a lifetime.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Content Marketing Takes Time, But Can Add Huge Value
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Content marketing is the business buzzword du jour. Every brand, big and small, is trying to determine its content marketing strategy as a pathway to building better relationships with customers. That's hardly a surprise, because when it's done right, content marketing actually works.

Related: How to Use Content to Create Trust With Users

By its very nature, content marketing is inherently centered on your customers because it provides information that adds value to their lives. The value is in the eyes of the beholder and should be consistent with what the brand offers and stands for. Value can take the form of entertainment, enhanced user experience or expanded product benefits, to name just a few. Often, there are multiple ways of adding value that come from good content marketing.

Good content marketing doesn’t necessarily come easy, however. I’m often asked how to get there. While there is no simple formula for success, there are a few guidelines that I live by, both personally and professionally:

1. Be the brand.

While the content you create should cater to your customer needs and wants, it should also be unique to your brand as well. It should come from the essence of your brand and what it is all about. You shouldn’t create content that is completely foreign to your brand, even if it is serving a purpose for your customers. Bottom line, your content should make sense coming from your brand and hopefully, your brand alone.

Related: How Small Business Networking Strengthens Your Personal Brand

Don’t talk about yourself all the time.

You’ve been there -- you go to a party, and you get stuck with someone who only talks about himself or herself. You can’t wait to get out of there. The same is true of brands on social media. Don’t talk about yourself all the time. You’ll quickly turn boring, and you’ll turn customers away. I personally follow the 90/10 rule. Talk about other topics 90 percent of the time. Talk about your brand the other 10 percent.

Variety is the spice of life.

Keep your content fresh on a continual basis by serving up a variety of topics and rotating them into a fluid mix. Create a content calendar, and map out the topics you plan to cover, making sure that you’re not repetitive and not sticking to just a few areas. Decide how often you want to post new content -- be it daily, weekly or monthly -- depending on what makes sense for your business and how often you can create compelling, unique content. When you map it all out on a piece of paper, you’ll be amazed how easy it is to mix it all up and stick with your plan.

Change the channel.

It’s important to understand all the various social channels and how to use them. Users go to those channels for specific reasons, so serve up different content in different ways on each of the channels -- whatever makes sense for your brand and your customers. If you have highly visual content, then perhaps Instagram is a great place to inspire your audience.

A highly B2B-oriented business might consider thought leadership pieces on Twitter or LinkedIn. Facebook is more social and could be a good outlet for more pop culture kinds of topics. As you plan your content calendar, you should also weave in the social channels you plan to use each time, again keeping the mix fresh and relevant.

Related: 4 Top Mistakes Your Brand May Be Making When It Markets To Small Businesses

Content marketing is a lot of work. It takes a thorough definition of your brand, a keen understanding of your customers and a deep knowledge of the social channels, all pulled together via a detailed content calendar. When done right, content marketing can really help you build strong customer relationships and strengthen brand loyalty. It can become the basis for your communications plan to grow your business.

As you can see, content marketing is more than just a buzzword. It’s an action plan for your brand’s connection to your customers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Content Marketing

One-Step Vs. Multistep Content Marketing Campaigns

Content Marketing

Copyrighting 101 for Content Writers

Content Marketing

The 10-Step Effective Content Marketing Campaign