Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Is Here and Is Cooler Than You Think

Laces? Where we're going, we don't need to tie laces.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
Sneakerheads of Earth, rejoice!

The Nike Mag, inspired by the self-lacing sneakers Michael J. Fox wore in Back to the Future Part II, are finally a reality and being made available to whoever wants them through an online draw.

Here's the tough part: there are only 89 pairs of the Nike Mag available. Sneaker hunters will need to cough up $10 per ticket (plus a $1 handling fee), but buy as many tickets as you can afford because here is the truly awesome part: 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) which is working to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. 

Enter here and lace up! The draw runs from Oct. 4 through 11.

 

 

 

 

