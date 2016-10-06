Nike's Self-Lacing 'Back to the Future' Sneaker Is Here and Is Cooler Than You Think

October 6, 2016 1 min read

Sneakerheads of Earth, rejoice!

The Nike Mag, inspired by the self-lacing sneakers Michael J. Fox wore in Back to the Future Part II, are finally a reality and being made available to whoever wants them through an online draw.

Here's the tough part: there are only 89 pairs of the Nike Mag available. Sneaker hunters will need to cough up $10 per ticket (plus a $1 handling fee), but buy as many tickets as you can afford because here is the truly awesome part: 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) which is working to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Enter here and lace up! The draw runs from Oct. 4 through 11.