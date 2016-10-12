Marketing

3 Common Misconceptions About Marketing Your Business

You can easily start your own mobile app company, but how can you go about gathering and retaining leads?
Image credit: Shutterstock
CEO of BiznessApps
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps

More and more small businesses are popping up everyday. You can easily start your own mobile app company, but how can you go about gathering and retaining leads? Having a website helps, but you definitely don’t want to fall victim to these fallacies.

Below are 3 of the most common misconceptions about new age marketing:

More is better.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that quantity is more important than quality when it comes to users or leads. Getting cheap users is easier but not more lucrative. Sure, you can get leads for free or cheap, but they’re harder to retain. You need to find and keep quality users through engaging marketing that is (mostly) tied into social media.

You should only focus on acquiring new users.

No, you also need to keep them. If you only focus on bringing customers in, you’ll see them leave as quickly as they came. Work on generating lifetime value that’s higher than the cost of acquisition. Give users a reason to come back -- an incentive to engage with your brand.

The website speaks for itself.

Today’s marketers understand that content is king. Without engaging and creative content, the viewer won’t know what they’re looking for and definitely won’t consider buying. Make sure your content is clear and concise. Extra points for publishing case studies or any sort of social proof. Most buyers want to know what their peers have to say.

