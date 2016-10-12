My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google Taps Pixar, Onion Staff to Give AI Assistant a Sense of Humor

The tech titan has reportedly hired joke writers to infuse the AI with a funny bone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Taps Pixar, Onion Staff to Give AI Assistant a Sense of Humor
Image credit: Google via PC Mag
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

A sense of humor is a distinct feature that sets humans apart from animals. But Google is toeing that line by giving its AI a funny bone.

The tech titan is reportedly infusing comedy into its new virtual assistant, according to The Wall Street Journal. Former staffers from Pixar Animation Studios and satirical news service The Onion are now on Google's payroll, making a living writing witty quips for Assistant to spit out.

 

Google did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment. But it tells the Journal that infusing artificial intelligence with a sense of humor require an attention to details like latency ("humans have no patience for it in conversation," the paper notes) and tone of voice.

Google Assistant is a platform that will allow users to have "an ongoing, two-way dialog with Google," CEO Sundar Pichai said at I/O. In a demo at its Oct. 4 event, the company used Assistant on the Pixel to buy concert tickets, make a restaurant reservation and get directions -- all by voice.

"It can help with the big things like weekend plans, but it's also good for the little things like finding information, setting reminders for yourself and so much more," Brian Rakowski, vice president of Google Product Management, said last week.

Alongside the Pixel smartphone lineup, Assistant will be incorporated into Google Home (pictured) -- the search giant's answer to Amazon Echo, expected for release next month.

For more, see Hands On With Google Home and the video above, as well as Is Google Home Ready for Your Family?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google Faces New Internal Protest Over Forced Arbitration

Google

Google Sued for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Google

Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York