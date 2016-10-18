Office Politics

7 Types of Jerks Found in Every Office

Everybody is aggravating to somebody some of the time. A jerk is aggravating to everybody all the time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Types of Jerks Found in Every Office
Image credit: mediaphotos | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Put any group of people together 40 hours a week and you’re likely to have a few problems. There will always be at least one person who gets on someone’s nerves, whether they bring it to management’s attention or not. It might be easy to ignore the situation and hope it goes away, but all too often these office jerks disrupt productivity and cause serious morale issues.

Whether you’re in management or working alongside the office jerk, it’s important to learn to identify and manage the office jerk. Here are a few types of problem people in the office, as well as advice on how to deal with them.

1. One who creates a hostile work environment.

This type of jerk is perhaps the most dangerous, since the behavior can lead to legal action. This person often makes inappropriate comments that are perceived as offensive to at least one person in the office. Training can help reduce a business’s liability but in some cases, termination is the only option.

2. The tattler.

From a young age, children are taught that tattling is bad. In the office environment, tattling often comes in the form of CC’ing a person’s supervisor on complaints. In employee trainings and communications, emphasize the importance of following proper protocol in dealing with issues. If an employee can’t reach a resolution with another employee, that employee should go to his or her own boss rather than going over the employee’s head.

Related: 10 Ways Jerks, Whiners and Bullies Ruin a Business

3. The messy one.

If a person’s work area is messy, that often doesn’t affect other people. However, those who don’t clean up their own messes in break rooms or restrooms can quickly become a nuisance. Management should make it clear that employees are responsible for cleaning up their own messes and if it continues to be a problem, the employee should be addressed directly.

4. The noisy one.

Thanks to the popularity of open-plan offices, employees now often work with minimal barriers around them. This can lead to distractions that dramatically reduce their productivity. Noisy coworkers come across as selfish, since they don’t seem to care that they’re affecting those around them. If noise-canceling headphones aren’t an option, it may be necessary to ask the employee to reduce the chatter.

Related: How to Deal With Jerks

5. The backstabber.

It can be difficult to avoid backstabbers, since they can exist at every level of an organization. There are bosses who steal ideas and claim them as their own and coworkers who rush to undermine their colleagues at the first opportunity. You’ll need to tread carefully with backstabbers. Document your work and make sure you build strong working relationships with others in the office.

6. The bully or gossip.

In any group of people, bullying or gossiping can be a problem. It easily creates a hostile work environment. It’s important to avoid participating in this type of activity but if you find yourself the target of such negativity, there are a few things you can do to keep it at a minimum. Make sure you remain professional at all times and the gossips will often be the ones who look bad.

7. The saboteur.

Sometimes despite your best efforts, a coworker will deliberately try to make you look bad. When this type of sabotage happens, it’s important not to sink down to the other person’s level. Instead, correspond with the person via email to have a paper trail and make sure others are present who can back you up if you end up in trouble over something.

Related: Are You a Jerk? 10 Questions to Ask Yourself

In addition to knowing how to handle office jerks, it’s important to recognize these “don’ts” to avoid committing them yourself. By recognizing these behaviors and handling them professionally, you’ll avoid doing career damage by getting involved in drama in the workplace.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Office Politics

How to Give Your Boss Honest Feedback When You're Upset With Them

Office Politics

The Trouble With Divisive Leadership

Office Politics

How Real Leaders Get Along … Or Don't