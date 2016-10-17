Music

8 Inspirational Lyrics From Eminem

To celebrate the rapper's 44th birthday, we've pulled together some of his most motivational rhymes.
Image credit: Getty Images | Brazil Photo Press/CON
3 min read

From now-classic tunes to more recent ones, rapper Eminem, who turns 44 today, has never failed to shock critics and impress fans. Creating songs that convey truths and express heavy emotion, Marshall Mathers is famous for his passion and realness.

From overcoming addiction to raising his daughter, Eminem is far from shy -- expressing his struggles through his lyrics. So to mark hip-hop star’s birthday, we compiled eight lyrics that will inspire and motivate you.

1. "Lose Yourself"

“You better lose yourself in the music, the moment. You own it, you better never let it go. You only got one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity happens once in a lifetime.”

2. "Till I Collapse"

"Cause sometimes you just feel tired, feel weak, and when you feel weak, you feel like you wanna just give up. But you gotta search within you, you gotta find that inner strength and just pull that shit out of you and get that motivation to not give up. And not be a quitter, no matter how bad you wanna just fall flat on your face and collapse."

3. "Sing for the Moment"

“Seize the moment try to freeze it and own it, squeeze it and hold it. 'Cause we consider these minutes golden.”

4. "My Dad’s Gone Crazy"

“There's no mountain I can't climb. There's no tower too high. No plane that I can't learn how to fly.”

5. "Beautiful"

“God gave you shoes to fit you. So put ‘em on and wear ‘em. Be yourself man be proud of who you are. … Never let anyone tell you you ain’t beautiful.”

6. "Not Afraid"

“When I say I'ma do something I do it, I don't give a damn what you think, I'm doing this for me.”

7. "That’s All She Wrote"

“Life is too short and I got no time to sit around just wasting it.”

8. "Rock Bottom"

“'Cause we see them dollar signs and let the cash blind us. Money'll brainwash you and leave your ass mindless, while snakes slither in the grass spineless.”

