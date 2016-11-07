Inspiration

7 Inspiring Quotes About Hard Work From Janet Reno

Remembering the nation's first female attorney general, who died today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7 Inspiring Quotes About Hard Work From Janet Reno
Image credit: MCT | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Janet Reno, the first female attorney general of the United States, died today due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 78. Reno held her position from 1993 to 2001, and is the second longest serving attorney general in the country's history.

Her tenure as head of the Department of Justice was notable for its prosecutions of the perpetrators of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, for filing an antitrust suit against Microsoft, suing the tobacco industry, the capture of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and the controversial return of 6-year-old refugee Elian Gonzalez to Cuba.

After her time in the Clinton White House, she campaigned to be the Democratic candidate for governor in her home state of Florida in 2002, but lost the primary election. After her Washington career ended, she spoke around the country about the criminal justice system and sat on the board of directors of the Innocence Project.

Related: 7 Quotes About Leadership From Walter Cronkite

Read on for seven of the attorney's insights about hard work and adhering to your beliefs:

1. “I’m just delighted to be here, and I’m going to try my level best."

2. "I made the decision long ago that to be afraid would be to diminish my life."

3. "I'm not fancy. I'm what I appear to be."

4. "The good lawyer is the great salesman."  

5. "I just try to do my best and make the best judgments I can."

6. "Just remember: strength and courage. If you stand on principle, you'll never lose."

7. "Until the day I die, or until the day I can't think anymore, I want to be involved in the issues that I care about."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Inspiration

This Artwork Inspired Veronica Chou to Make a More Responsible Fashion Brand

Inspiration

Want to Be An Entrepreneur? Focus on What Gives Your Life Meaning

How the Founder of MAKERS Is Inspiring Change Around the Globe