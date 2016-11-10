Snapchat

Snapchat Will Sell Its Spectacles Camera Glasses Through Pop-Up Vending Machines

To help you find where the machines will be, Snap has introduced an online map that lets you see their location 24 hours in advance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Snapchat Will Sell Its Spectacles Camera Glasses Through Pop-Up Vending Machines
Image credit: Snap Inc
Snap Inc's new Snapbot vending machine, which will sell Spectacles.

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Tech Reporter for Business Insider
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has revealed how it will sell its camera-equipped, $130 Spectacles glasses: through pop-up vending machines called Snapbots that appear in "surprising" locations for one day only.

To find where the machines will be, Snap has introduced an online map that lets you see their location 24 hours in advance. The first pop-up will be on Thursday in Venice Beach, Calif., where the company is headquartered.

Each Snapbot vending machine will have motion sensors that turn on its circular screen when someone steps into view. The screen will show footage of video recordings from the eyewear, which can record 10-second clips that sync with the Snapchat app.

Three buttons that correspond to the three colors (coral, black and teal) Spectacles sell in will let you virtually try on each color on the screen before you pay.

The company previously said that Spectacles would be sold in "limited distribution" this fall. Adweek says these vending machines "will represent Spectacles' only retail distribution for months."

Here's a promo video for the Snapbot machines:

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Snapchat

Snapchat May Launch Its Own Gaming Service Next Month

Snapchat

Influencer Luka Sabbat Sued for Not Shilling Snapchat Spectacles on Instagram

Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company