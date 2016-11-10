Snapchat Will Sell Its Spectacles Camera Glasses Through Pop-Up Vending Machines

November 10, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has revealed how it will sell its camera-equipped, $130 Spectacles glasses: through pop-up vending machines called Snapbots that appear in "surprising" locations for one day only.

To find where the machines will be, Snap has introduced an online map that lets you see their location 24 hours in advance. The first pop-up will be on Thursday in Venice Beach, Calif., where the company is headquartered.

Each Snapbot vending machine will have motion sensors that turn on its circular screen when someone steps into view. The screen will show footage of video recordings from the eyewear, which can record 10-second clips that sync with the Snapchat app.

Three buttons that correspond to the three colors (coral, black and teal) Spectacles sell in will let you virtually try on each color on the screen before you pay.

The company previously said that Spectacles would be sold in "limited distribution" this fall. Adweek says these vending machines "will represent Spectacles' only retail distribution for months."

Here's a promo video for the Snapbot machines: