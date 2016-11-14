Use These Tips From 6 Successful Bloggers to Blog Your Way to Riches

November 14, 2016 5 min read

Being a full-time blogger is a real career these days. While everyone might claim to be a blogger, very few actually turn their blog into a business that generates revenue. Anyone can start a blog and begin to publish content -- but building an audience that’s large enough to develop it into a brand and business takes a tremendous amount of time and dedication.

If you’re thinking of starting a blog or not happy with your current blog’s performance, read the tips below. They come from successful bloggers that all attract, at a minimum, 100,000 unique visitors every month. That’s unique visitors -- not page views. Simply put, they know what it takes to turn a blog into a business.

1. Start a blog for the right reasons.

Start a blog for the right reason. It may sound cheesy, but there are so many people out there looking to start a blog solely for the purpose of making money, and audiences can see right through that.

Plus, it can take up to a year before you start seeing a return in the form of revenue. Pick a topic you are genuinely interested in writing about -- one that you would be willing to create content around, regardless. Once your audience gets a feel for your writing and passion behind your content, the money will follow.

Miranda Mendoza | Slashed Beauty

2. Be authentic and stay consistent.

The great thing about blogging is that you can measure feedback in real time, see what works, what’s popular, what's not and make adjustments. Blogs are not meant to be perfect – but they need to be authentic. If they are not, or are over-produced, the audience senses it and likely won't resonate.

You also can’t start a blog and decide you will post whenever you want and expect it to be successful. Consistency is key. I recommend posting once per week to start, and stick to the same day each week. If you don't have consistent quality content, you will lose your audience fast. Building a community and following doesn't happen over night -- you need to put the time in.

Amanda Russell | Fit, Strong and Sexy

3. Leverage social media for growth.

Leverage social media for growth -- post creative content and use clever hashtags. Be active on a few select social media platforms -- you don't have to be on all of them. You will be more successful using one or two that allow you to really connect with your audience, rather than spreading yourself out too thin across several.

Also, make sure the images you use on your blog and on social media are brilliant. Establish a look and feel by using filters on Instagram and edit your photos in VSCO. I use a DSLR camera that links over Wi-Fi so I can easily transfer the high-res images to my phone.

Cori Sue Morris | Bitches Who Brunch

4. Turn your FAQs into a list of blog topics.

A blog is a great marketing tool and a great way to establish yourself as a thought leader in any niche. Create a list of the most frequently asked questions in your industry and answer them in blog posts. This gives you content that will attract the right audience, whom will consider you to be very helpful and knowledgeable. Blogs are a great way to tell your brand story, so take the time to build relationships with your audience and grow a platform that allows you to sell your products and services.

Laura Fuentes | MOMables

5. Create a blog around a subject you know.

When starting a blog, make sure you are choosing a subject that you are not only truly passionate about, but also extremely knowledgeable about -- it needs to be a topic that you fully understand inside and out.

For example, a wardrobe stylist may consider starting a style blog for those that are interested in learning fashion tips. You need to be able to provide advice or information that your audience will deem as valuable.

Kim West | Style + Life + Fashion

6. Identify what makes you interesting.

Your audience is going to connect with you if they find you interesting. Identify the two most interesting things about you -- your blog should focus on where they intersect. For example, if you own a cat and love electric cars, your blog should reflect that.

A blog just about cats is too generic and a blog about electric cars might have a lot of competition. However, a blog about cats and electric cars makes your blog unique, stand out and it will be memorable. In a world of generalists, be a specialist.

Yvonne Kai | Hey Do You