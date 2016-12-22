Achieve Great Results With 'Self Leadership – 12 Powerful Mindsets & Methods to Win in Life & Business'

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Do you ever feel that life is a test for which you didn't study or prepare? Does work sometimes feel like a jigsaw puzzle and you are not sure if you have all the pieces? Whether in life, love, health or career, wouldn’t it be great to have an instruction manual that ensures success? It's time to take control of your life and career. Grab your free copy of ‘Self Leadership’ to get all the strategies you need to win in life and business.
Self-leadership is about being in the driver's seat and living authentically. Learn the self-leadership model and start successfully navigating your life.
This eBook will give you motivation, methods, and the seven key mindsets:
- Own it
- Choosing to think and feel effectively
- Self-awareness
- Self-confidence
- Self-efficacy
- Influence
- Impact
Note from the author: Self-leadership is not a destination, it’s a daily process. Once you read this book your life and career will not be magically transformed. However, you will be inspired to take daily action toward achieving great results. Just owning this book is not enough. You have to apply it.
