How to Work When You Don't Feel Like It

Everybody has days when they don’t feel like working but still there are tasks that need to be completed and bosses expect the same productivity every day from their employees. Also, being productive and accomplishing things is very fulfilling and nobody wants to waste their time for nothing. Therefore, when you feel like you don’t want to do anything, implement the below suggestions which will help you get back to your work.
- Give yourself a reward before you begin: Motivation is very important when you start a new task. Therefore, increase your dopamine level by rewarding yourself with a nice dessert or your favorite coffee or with a short comedy video.
- Organize your workspace: Make sure your workspace is organized before you begin on a new task. If not, clean out all the unnecessary papers and stationary. In this way, you don’t lose your focus when you start working on your task.
- Listen to some music: Try to relax and refresh your mind to get ready. Listen to classical or jazz music to soothe your soul. Also, if you can, open the window and let the fresh air in. Fresh oxygen will help your brain work better.
- Start small: Divide your main task into smaller tasks. This will help you manage your work better and as a result, you can measure your achievement as you easily complete your tasks one by one. Completing smaller tasks will also motivate you to start off others and so, finish the whole project.
- Do it with friends: Increase your motivation by collaborating with other people. Remember those school days when you used to group study with your classmates. The same holds for work as well. If you have a teammate or a coworker who can help you by giving inputs or who can motivate you, then, work with this person.
- Daydream your success: Shut your eyes for a few minutes and daydream about your future success. Studies have proved that this can actually increase your motivation. Thus, you can start off your work with more determination.
- Just do it: As Nike says, just do it. Ignore everything else around you, just do the work! Don’t forget that beginning is half finishing so stop wasting your time and focus on the task. Get moving as soon as possible and you will realize that beginning is actually much easier than you think.