Is Your Startup Ready for Artificial Intelligence?

Entrepreneurs need to welcome AI into their organizations in a way that’s measured and thoughtful. If you look at everything through an AI lens, it’s easy to assume every problem needs an AI solution, but that is hardly the case. Executives must look at their operations holistically and determine where AI can bring the most value.
Here are three questions that will help you determine how AI can best serve your business:
1. “What problems can I rule out?” Again, AI isn’t the magical answer to all of a company’s problems. At least in its current form, AI is not a form of consciousness -- it does not have the mental flexibility and common sense that are essential to human decision-making. Rather, it’s a form of soft intelligence. While it can learn on a basic level, AI doesn’t rise to the level of human intelligence or pose a meaningful threat to human workers. Once you understand what you can’t solve with AI, you’ll see just what you can.
Take think tank Jigsaw, for example. The Google-affiliated organization is helping police offensive speech on the internet by cracking down on threatening remarks and slurs in websites’ comment sections. As capable as Jigsaw is, it’s not intelligent enough to recognize the context behind conversation and might make inaccurate decisions. That said, however, Jigsaw can recognize and act on the most serious and toxic comments and has the potential to grow these abilities in the future.
2. “What processes can be made more efficient?” Unlike the largest tech companies, you do not have to make eight-figure investments in AI. In fact, that kind of financial enthusiasm might be your worst enemy. Rather than try to integrate AI into all your processes, find the ones where it can have the biggest, fastest and most seamless effect, saving you the most time.
Think of your day-to-day and week-to-week schedules: What tasks feel repetitive or even mind-numbing? Which do you wish you could get off your plate? There’s a good chance AI can relieve you of them.
For instance, Salesforce’s AI platform, Einstein, automates the company’s data entry for customers -- a task that used to be done by human employees. Einstein’s general manager told Techcrunch that the goal here is to save employees time, so they can focus on “what really matters” in their roles.
3. “How will artificial intelligence affect my ROI?” Even after understanding AI’s potential to streamline your operations, you have to consider your bottom line. Some technologies may lead to lots of improvements but still increase complexity. And that comes with higher costs. The result: Even if your processes become more efficient, you’re losing money.
Other AI-based changes may be less transformative but much easier to implement and operate. In that case, you'll be making a smaller improvement overall, but seeing less time wasted.