10 Free Online Marketing Courses to Try Today (Infographic)

Boost your marketing skills with these online resources -- for free.
Image credit: Baona | Getty Images
An abundance of free resources are available online today, especially when it comes to marketing. Although sometimes it can be tricky to weed through them and get to the good stuff.

Look no further, because marketing software company Be Found has compiled 10 of the most helpful -- and free -- online marketing courses out there.

Google’s Online Marketing Challenge is packed with digital content that will help with everything from video to search engine marketing and AdWords. If you’re looking for data and SEO guidance, check out what online marketing resource center Moz has to offer. And if your efforts are geared toward social media, Hootsuite provides a number of free resources for social media management and engagement.

From email marketing to mobile strategy, these 10 websites have got you covered.

Image credit: befound.co

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

