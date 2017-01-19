Cultivate Innovation and Fearlessness With a Free Copy of 'Zentrepreneur'

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The world of business does not rest and the journey of innovation does not end. Grab a free copy of the ‘Zentrepreneur’ eBook and get a strong, positive jumpstart to your professional and personal life.
With this eBook, you'll learn how to combine positive thinking and passionate creativity with practical action and results. Zentrepreneur is the how-to guide toward sustainable results with a series of thought-provoking steps. As you read through each thought, you will be encouraged to see your confidence grow, and your ability to lead change in yourself and others will expand tremendously.
What happens when you integrate the art of positive thinking and the freedom of well-being with the business of getting desirable results?
- You tap the extraordinary power and mystery of the Zentrepreneur
- You overcome resistance to change
- You see opportunities instead of problems
- You transcend fear-based motivation and the illusion of control
- You inspire limitless creativity and leading-edge innovation
Use the questions, methods, and practices in this book to stimulate creative thinking, positive ideas, and great results. Take a risk, challenge yourself, and explore new grounds.
Note from the author: Most people do not even recognize the box they are in. There are no shortages of ideas and opportunities in this world, and there are no problems without solutions. Discipline yourself. Set goals. Establish deadlines. Keep score of the measures that matter. Align with the principles of zentrepreneurship and success, and watch the world unfold in front of you.
Grab your free ($15 value) copy today! (Offer expires 2/1/17)
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.