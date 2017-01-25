4 Must-Have Resources for Building a Successful Startup

Reader Resource
Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours.
Learn more »
Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with StackCommerce so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
While the mythology of the self-taught entrepreneur still pervades Silicon Valley, it’s more the exception than the norm. Most successful startup folks have had help from mentors and teachers: take Mark Zuckerberg, who has relied heavily on Sheryl Sandberg’s advice to navigate the murky waters of being Facebook’s CEO.
But having a Sandberg in our lives isn’t the only way to get invaluable counsel to our startup ambitions. We’ve compiled a list of expert-taught courses that offer clear, easy-to-follow instruction on entrepreneurial must-knows—and have split them into beginner and experienced tracks so you can easily find resources tailored to your experience level.
Courses for the budding entrepreneur.
1. The Complete Web Developer Course: Learning to code is easy; figuring out what to learn is the hard part. This 28-hour course solves that for you, covering all of today’s must-know languages: HTML, JavaScript, and more. It’s also led by instructor Rob Percival, who is considered an online coding guru and has seen many a student build chart-topping apps of their own. Buy it here.
2. Back-to-School MBA Bootcamp Bundle: Dive deep into all the essentials of an MBA education without actually stepping foot into a classroom. Thanks to this seven-course training, you’ll master the business fundamentals essential for getting your startup off the ground — everything from crafting effective business models to managing large-scale projects. Buy it here.
Courses to take your business to the next level.
3. User Engagement & Marketing Bundle: If you’re already a business owner, it’s smart to examine your existing marketing strategies so you can improve them. This seven-course training packs 21 hours of instruction on how to grow website traffic, increase email subscriptions, and other skills crucial to reaching your target customer base. Buy it here.
4. Investment Banking Training Bundle: Bookkeeping is one thing, but investing is on another level of finance knowhow—and it’s also essential. This robust 500-hour program offers an encyclopedia’s worth of video training (including 99 total courses) to help you truly grasp if your business is profitable, and to navigate the intricacies of finance so you can make smart investments that will pay dividends for your business. Buy it here.
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.