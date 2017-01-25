Amazon Launches STEM Toy Subscription for Kids

The STEM Club Toy Subscription encourages kids to learn through play -- for $20 a month.

Subscription boxes have been landing on the doorsteps of geeks, fashionistas, foodies and bookworms for nearly a decade.

And now, kids aged three to 13 years old can receive recurring packaged deliveries of niche products, too.

First spotted by Engadget, Amazon this week introduced the STEM Club Toy Subscription -- a monthly program that delivers "hand-picked, high-quality" science, technology, engineering and math knickknacks once a month.

The box costs $19.99 per month (plus tax), and promises a mix of age-appropriate STEM products "from robotics to natural sciences" that aim to encourage kids to learn through play.

Available in three age ranges, folks can expect "engaging toys" like a math playbox (3-4), scientific explorer kit (5-7), or chemistry set (8-13).

"Amazon editors work closely with smart and trusted brands we love to handpick the best STEM toys," the company website said. "From programmable robots to rockin' crystal kits … to cool arithmetic toys, STEM Club will challenge and inspire while expanding young minds through play."

Subscription begins upon sign-up, and will automatically renew each month; users can cancel the service at any time via "Your Memberships & Subscriptions" on Amazon.com. The program is currently available only in the U.S.

While the new scheme works for some -- "It is the gift that will give all year," one customer wrote in a five-star review -- others panned the product for its obvious limitations.

"Not currently possible to do multiple subscriptions with this product," a consumer said. "So forget about getting it for both grandkids since you're only allowed to subscribe it to one grandkid. This seems like a no brainer to fix, Amazon."

Another reviewer agreed, writing that they were "excited until I realized I couldn't purchase [two] subscriptions for my 10- [and] 12-year-old daughters."

Amazon did not immediately respond to PCMag's request for comment.