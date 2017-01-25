Jobs

Tech Tops Glassdoor's Best Jobs of 2017

Data scientist, DevOps engineer and data engineer are this year's winners.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tech Tops Glassdoor's Best Jobs of 2017
Image credit: Shutterstock
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Do you have one of the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017? If you're a data scientist, the answer is yes, according to Glassdoor.

The company studies the top employment opportunities based on earning potential from median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of current openings. For the second year in a row, data scientist lands at number one with a total score of 4.8 out of five. The job -- which Harvard Business Review dubbed "The Sexiest Job of the 21st Century" -- has one of the highest annual incomes ($110,000) and more than 4,000 openings across the U.S.

Not into analysing and interpreting complex digital data? Try your hand at DevOps (a compound of "software DEVelopment" and "information technology OPerationS") engineering -- the second-best job of 2017. With a focus on collaboration and communication between software developers and IT professionals, DevOps averaged a 4.7 job score, $110,000 median base salary and 2,700-plus opportunities.

Data engineers, meanwhile, work closely with data scientists, but don't seem as satisfied with their positions: The number three career path offers less money ($106,000 on average) and fewer job openings (less than 3,000).

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, said in a statement.

Technology is the clear winner this year, claiming more occupations (see all 14 below) than any other specialty on this year's Glassdoor list.

"In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these needed positions, including employers in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail and more," Chamberlain said. "Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers."

  • Data scientist (1)
  • DevOps engineer (2)
  • Data engineer (3)
  • Database administrator (7)
  • UX designer (9)
  • Solutions architect (10)
  • QA manager (22)
  • Mobile developer (26)
  • Systems administrator (27)
  • Technical account manager (29)
  • Product manager (32)
  • UI designer (43)
  • Business intelligence developer (47)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Rise of the Ganja Sommelier

Jobs

How to Craft a Winning Cover Letter in 10 Minutes

Jobs

6 Steps to Figuring Out If You've Got the Right Job Offer