Tech Tops Glassdoor's Best Jobs of 2017

Data scientist, DevOps engineer and data engineer are this year's winners.

January 25, 2017 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Do you have one of the 50 Best Jobs in America for 2017? If you're a data scientist, the answer is yes, according to Glassdoor.

The company studies the top employment opportunities based on earning potential from median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of current openings. For the second year in a row, data scientist lands at number one with a total score of 4.8 out of five. The job -- which Harvard Business Review dubbed "The Sexiest Job of the 21st Century" -- has one of the highest annual incomes ($110,000) and more than 4,000 openings across the U.S.

Not into analysing and interpreting complex digital data? Try your hand at DevOps (a compound of "software DEVelopment" and "information technology OPerationS") engineering -- the second-best job of 2017. With a focus on collaboration and communication between software developers and IT professionals, DevOps averaged a 4.7 job score, $110,000 median base salary and 2,700-plus opportunities.

Data engineers, meanwhile, work closely with data scientists, but don't seem as satisfied with their positions: The number three career path offers less money ($106,000 on average) and fewer job openings (less than 3,000).

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist, said in a statement.

Technology is the clear winner this year, claiming more occupations (see all 14 below) than any other specialty on this year's Glassdoor list.

"In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these needed positions, including employers in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail and more," Chamberlain said. "Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers."