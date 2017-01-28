An Introvert's Guide to Job Interviews (Infographic)

Reader Resource
Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours.
Learn more »
Interviews are daunting for anyone -- but for introverts they can seem especially frightening.
Introverts can be labeled as “shy,” “nervous” or even “anti-social,” when in fact they just like to get things done in their own way. They have their own set of superpowers that can be beneficial during interviews. For example, these individuals have a knack for developing deep one-on-one connections with people. They’re good at listening and responding insightfully, making thorough and thoughtful decisions.
Related: 5 Mega-Successful Entrepreneurs Who Are Introverts
From Albert Einstein to Bill Gates, some of the smartest, most successful people in the world are introverts. And being an introvert has some great advantages -- you just have to know how to use them.
Before an interview, it’s important to prep, relax and plan ahead. During an interview, use your skills to make personal connections and ask insightful question. Later on, be sure to wind down and send a thank you email.
To learn how you can use your skills as an introvert in your next job interview, check out CashNetUSA’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more