Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi

Here's one of the most innovative food mashups we've seen.
Image credit: KitKat | Nestle Japan
What happens when you mix traditional Japanese cuisine with a popular candy bar? Kit Kat sushi, of course.

On Feb. 2, Tokyo will see the opening its first-ever “street-facing” Kit Kat specialty shop. The shop will offer three flavors of Kit Kat sushi: Maguro (tuna), Tamago (egg) and Uni (sea urchin).

Although these flavors sound like they’d go perfectly with some soy sauce and wasabi, they have a twist. Staying true to the sugary sweetness Kit Kat offers -- each of these candies will top white chocolate covered rice and the Tamago and Uni flavors are wrapped in seaweed. The Maguro Kit Kat is a mix of raspberry and white chocolate that sits over the puffed rice; the Uni Kit Kat infuses tastes of the Japanese Hokkaido melon with mascarpone cheese flavored Kit Kats; and Tamago is a pumpkin pudding flavored Kit Kat.

So where did this brilliant idea come from? It turns out it originated as an April Fool’s joke. But the idea of these sweet little gems must have struck some salivary glands, enough so that they’ll be available in packs at the Tokyo specialty store for around $26 (3,000 yen).

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

