How You Can Protect Your Business From Online Threats

It’s no surprise that IT security is now a top priority at most companies. Just take a look at LinkedIn, which had 117 million of their accounts hacked. Apple did, too. Despite its reputation for advanced security, Apple dealt with malware that turned iPhones into tiny spies that pulled information from conversations and reading private messages and emails.
Considering the prevalence of hacking and use of malware to acquire sensitive and/or personal data from unknowing targets, investing in IT security isn’t just a smart move—it’s absolutely essential. And the best way you can keep your business protected is through use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN is an essential component of IT security, whether you’re just starting a business or are already up and running. Most business interactions and transactions happen online and VPNs add an additional level of security by encrypting your connection, concealing your traffic and hiding your IP address—helping protect your business from malicious hackers.
Not all VPNs are created equal, and it’s important to make informed decisions about your selection based on your business needs. Here are a few selections, all offering different levels of service at different prices:
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription
Top Feature: All-Around Performer.
VPN Unlimited comes highly rated by TechRadar and PC Mag — it secures both public Wi-Fi and cellular connections, and has servers in 53 locations across 39 countries. Get it here for $29.99, or 94 percent off.
VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription
Top Feature: Zero Traffic Logs
If discretion is a business concern, VPNSecure takes absolutely no logs of traffic activity—totally ensuring users' privacy. You can also bypass geographical restrictions with this service that operates using servers in 46 different countries. Get it here for $39, or 91 percent off.
PureVPN: Lifetime Subscription
Top Feature: Fast Connection Speeds
It’s a little pricier, but PureVPN is fast if you need to work quickly. You can connect up to five devices simultaneously to the service, and it operates off a gigantic network of 550+ servers in 141 countries across six continents. Get it here for $69, or 88 percent off.
